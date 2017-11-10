Search
Study: Listening to Christmas music TOO early in the season could be bad for your mental health?

Verne HillNov 10, 2017Comments Off on Study: Listening to Christmas music TOO early in the season could be bad for your mental health?

Clinical psychologist Linda Blair (not the actress) suggests that hearing Christmas music ‘TOO often and TOO early’ can cause people to focus not on the joy of Christmas, but instead on all the tasks they have to accomplish before the holiday arrives: gifts to buy, shopping to do, food to prepare, travel plans to make, etc.

Also, hearing Christmas music too often and too early is especially an issue for those who work in retail. Since Christmas music is on repeat in most stores beginning in November–or in some even earlier–it is very difficult for workers to “tune it out,” which makes them “unable to focus on anything else…” according to Blair.      SOURCE: CBS affiliate KYW https://goo.gl/ZJ99jF

FYI: Some of us refuse to listen to Christmas music until after Thanksgiving. When do you jump into the Christmas SPIRIT??  

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: "Let everything that has breath praise the LORD" Psalm 150 QUOTE: "A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life." MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Community Events

Nov
1
Wed
all-day Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Nov 1 – Dec 23 all-day
Honor someone this Christmas season by purchasing “Holiday Honor” cards from Crisis Control Ministry of Forsyth County! http://www.ccmcard.org 336.201.5290 Cards are also available at select area retail locations Proceeds: Crisis Control Ministry  
Nov
10
Fri
all-day Operation Christmas Child 2017
Operation Christmas Child 2017
Nov 10 all-day
WBFJ encourages you to fill an empty shoe box with school supplies, fun toys, hygiene items, and even a personal note or photograph of you and your family to help brighten an underprivileged child’s Christmas[...]
7:00 pm Jason Crabb @ Finch Auditorium (Thomasville)
Jason Crabb @ Finch Auditorium (Thomasville)
Nov 10 @ 7:00 pm – 9:30 pm
Special Musical Guest: Emily Ann Roberts Tickets: $19.50 (general admission)  /  $49.00 (meet & greet) 888.238.6858  /  http://www.abrahamproductions.net  
7:00 pm Joyce Meyer Conference @ Bojangles Coliseum (Charlotte)
Joyce Meyer Conference @ Bojangles Coliseum (Charlotte)
Nov 10 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Joyce Meyer is one of the world’s leading practical Bible teachers. A New York Times bestselling author, her books have helped millions of people find hope and restoration through Jesus Christ! Musical Guest: Elevation Worship[...]
Nov
11
Sat
all-day Operation Christmas Child 2017
Operation Christmas Child 2017
Nov 11 all-day
WBFJ encourages you to fill an empty shoe box with school supplies, fun toys, hygiene items, and even a personal note or photograph of you and your family to help brighten an underprivileged child’s Christmas[...]
