Study: Listening to Christmas music TOO early in the season could be bad for your mental health?

Clinical psychologist Linda Blair (not the actress) suggests that hearing Christmas music ‘TOO often and TOO early’ can cause people to focus not on the joy of Christmas, but instead on all the tasks they have to accomplish before the holiday arrives: gifts to buy, shopping to do, food to prepare, travel plans to make, etc.
Also, hearing Christmas music too often and too early is especially an issue for those who work in retail. Since Christmas music is on repeat in most stores beginning in November–or in some even earlier–it is very difficult for workers to “tune it out,” which makes them “unable to focus on anything else…” according to Blair. SOURCE: CBS affiliate KYW https://goo.gl/ZJ99jF
FYI: Some of us refuse to listen to Christmas music until after Thanksgiving. When do you jump into the Christmas SPIRIT??
