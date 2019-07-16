Study: Laughter is good medicine, really!

What if your doctor told you to laugh more…

The results of a recent 15-year study indicate that HUMOR can delay or prevent certain life-threatening diseases. Other benefits from laughter include increased endorphin levels, the hormones responsible for making us feel good and for lessening pain, blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Laughter can also boost your immune system and may have the ability to reduce stress, anxiety and depression.

According to the Mayo Clinic, laughter works by stimulating the body’s organs and increasing oxygen intake to the heart, lungs and muscles. This triggers the brain to release more endorphins.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/the-benefits-of-a-little-laughter/article_a1cab103-0237-5e55-b289-874c799a8abc.html

Proverbs 17:22

A joyful heart is good medicine, but a broken spirit dries up the bones

New American Standard 1977

A joyful heart is good medicine, but depression drains one’s strength.

GOD’S WORD® Translation