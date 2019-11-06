Search
Study: Kids’ Brains Altered by Excessive Screen Time

Verne HillNov 06, 2019

new study at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center revealed that young kids are getting far more screen time than what is recommended.

American Academy of Pediatrics recommendations include:

*Children younger than 18 months:  Avoid the use of screen media except for video- chatting with the grandparents.  😊

*Children 2 to 5 years: Restrict screen use to 1 hour per day of quality programs.

*Children 6 and older:  Place consistent limits on the time spent using media, and the types of media.

Bottom Line: Media / screen time should not take the place of sufficient sleep, physical activity and other behaviors necessary for good health.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2019/november/too-much-media-study-shows-kids-brains-altered-by-excessive-screen-time

 

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Previous Post“The Christmas Tree Lady”
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

