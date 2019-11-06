Study: Kids’ Brains Altered by Excessive Screen Time

A new study at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center revealed that young kids are getting far more screen time than what is recommended.

American Academy of Pediatrics recommendations include:

*Children younger than 18 months: Avoid the use of screen media except for video- chatting with the grandparents. 😊

*Children 2 to 5 years: Restrict screen use to 1 hour per day of quality programs.

*Children 6 and older: Place consistent limits on the time spent using media, and the types of media.

Bottom Line: Media / screen time should not take the place of sufficient sleep, physical activity and other behaviors necessary for good health.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2019/november/too-much-media-study-shows-kids-brains-altered-by-excessive-screen-time