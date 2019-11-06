A new study at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center revealed that young kids are getting far more screen time than what is recommended.
American Academy of Pediatrics recommendations include:
*Children younger than 18 months: Avoid the use of screen media except for video- chatting with the grandparents. 😊
*Children 2 to 5 years: Restrict screen use to 1 hour per day of quality programs.
*Children 6 and older: Place consistent limits on the time spent using media, and the types of media.
Bottom Line: Media / screen time should not take the place of sufficient sleep, physical activity and other behaviors necessary for good health.
Read more…
https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2019/november/too-much-media-study-shows-kids-brains-altered-by-excessive-screen-time
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- “The Christmas Tree Lady” - November 6, 2019
- Study: Kids’ Brains Altered by Excessive Screen Time - November 6, 2019
- Wednesday News, November 06, 2019 - November 6, 2019