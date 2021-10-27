Study: Over half of us would do almost anything for more “me-time.”

Commissioned by WoodWick and conducted by OnePoll, the study revealing that the majority of people (86%) believe having time to themselves is vital for their personal well-being.

The bulk of 2,000 surveyed (77%) agreeing that alone time is necessary for them to decompress.

More than two-thirds (68%) are willing to say “no” to social plans just to have more time to themselves.

*Almost half (46%) admit they would even endure listening to the same song on repeat for three days straight if it meant getting more time to themselves.

