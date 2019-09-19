Study: When Grandparents are active, everyone benefits

When grandparents take an active role in their grandchildren’s lives, everyone benefits.
The benefits include, but not limited to…
Grandparents are more active. They are entering their elderly years without as many aches and pains, because they have something that keeps them young and keeps them mobile
Grandparents report having more meaning in their lives as well as lower levels of stress and depressive mood.
Having grandparents nearby can help ease the burden of child-caring, and overall stress.
And for the grandchildren, research has shown kids who get to spend a lot of time with grandparents tend to have fewer emotional and behavioral problems.
For families who are separated by distance, use technology (Facetime, Video Chat) to keep in touch.
“There is some unconditional love between grandparents and grandchildren and when they go to grandma and grandpa’s house the rules may change, and that’s okay,” she said. “As long as they’re temporary. Kids are good at compartmentalizing and realizing that there may be some rules that apply in one person’s house, and other rules that apply in their parents’ house.”
Source: Cleveland Clinic family medicine physician Neha Vyas, M.D.
https://newsroom.clevelandclinic.org/2019/09/05/close-relationship-with-grandparents-benefits-everyone/
