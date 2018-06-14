Search
Study: Experience ‘gifts’ are more Meaningful than Material Things

Verne HillJun 14, 2018

Father’s Day is Sunday.  Science suggests that the gifts of time and fellowship are more connecting than a neck tie or a new pair of socks?  (Unless you need a new pair of socks…)

Psychologists say ‘we’ all feel ‘happier’ when we spend our money on experiences rather than objects. -Ryan Howell, lead researcher from San Francisco State University

How much should I spend on that experience? You may be surprised…

One of the cool findings from a study through San Francisco State University is that you don’t have to spend lots of money to have a meaningful experience.

Examples: $5 going to a coffee shop. A couple of hours at a ballgame.  A meal together.  Or an hour at a spa.  Also, spending MORE money doesn’t correlate to a more meaningful experience.

Read more:   https://www.npr.org/templates/story/story.php?storyId=121908647

Verne Hill

