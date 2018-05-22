Study: EGG-citing News about eggs

Eggs have been a taboo food for decades, since they are high in cholesterol, but the latest science suggests that they might not be as unhealthy as once thought. In a study published in the journal Heart, researchers from China found that people who ate an average of one egg per day had lower rates of heart disease and an even lower risk of having a bleeding stroke than people who did not eat eggs.
Read more: http://time.com/5285672/eggs-lower-heart-disease-stroke/
