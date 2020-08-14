Study: The most effective masks?

Researchers at Duke University testing 14 of the most popular face coverings during the COVID-crisis.
The results: N95 masks were the most effective at filtering droplets. Three-layer surgical and cotton masks are also effective.
Least effective: Knitted masks and bandanas as well as those ‘neck gaiters’ popular among runners.
NOTE: The testing included how many respiratory droplets are emitted when wearing a particular mask, while speaking for 10 minutes. The droplets were captured using a laser light and camera, and each mask was tested 10 times. https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/reviewedcom/2020/
