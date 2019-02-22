Study: Eating a diet heavy in carbs might lead to living longer?

Search
British scientists trying to uncover the “elixir of life” found that residents on Japan’s Okinawa Islands, where the average life-span is 100 or more, tend to live off a carb-heavy diet, according to BBC.com.

The study says that while Okinawans do eat a diverse diet, they consume an abnormally high ratio of carbohydrates to protein. In fact, research suggests they get the majority of their calories from eating sweet potatoes.

Scientists involved in the study think Okinawans’ high carb diet might help fight against the aging process. Even so, researchers said it’s important to keep a balanced diet.

https://www.southernthing.com/new-study-suggests-carbs-might-help-you-live-longer-2629619851.html?fbclid=IwAR0rqyvkGzXIsm1N6nPQHtn0SYy1uNSKwjIcb3lONyRMVC1vBa0USlKSu40

 

What are Carbs?  Carbohydrates are the sugars, starches and fibers found in fruits, grains, vegetables and milk products. The American Diabetes Association notes that carbohydrates are the body’s main source of energy. They are called carbohydrates because, at the chemical level, they contain carbon, hydrogen and oxygen.

 

Fact: Most carbs as either “good” or “bad”…

Good Carbs:

Vegetables: All of them. It is best to eat a variety of vegetables every day.

Whole fruits: Applesbananasstrawberries, etc.

Legumes: Lentils, kidney beans, peas, etc.

Nuts: Almonds, walnuts, hazelnuts, macadamia nuts, peanuts, etc.

Seeds: Chia seeds, pumpkin seeds.

Whole grains: Choose grains that are truly whole, as in pure oatsquinoa, brown rice, etc.

Tubers: Potatoes, sweet potatoes, etc.

People who are trying to restrict carbohydrates need to be careful with the whole grains, legumes, tubers and high-sugar fruit.

 

Bad Carbs:

Sugary drinks: Coca cola, Pepsi, Vitaminwater, etc. Sugary drinks are some of the unhealthiest things you can put into your body.

Fruit juices: Unfortunately, fruit juices may have similar metabolic effects as sugar-sweetened beverages.

White bread: These are refined carbohydrates that are low in essential nutrients and bad for metabolic health. This applies to most commercially available breads.

Pastries, cookies and cakes: These tend to be very high in sugar and refined wheat.

Ice cream: Most types of ice cream are very high in sugar, although there are exceptions.

Candies and chocolates: If you’re going to eat chocolate, choose quality dark chocolate.

French fries and potato chips: Whole potatoes are healthy, but french fries and potato chips are not.

These foods may be fine in moderation for some people, but many will do best by avoiding them as much as possible.

https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/good-carbs-bad-carbs#section6

 

