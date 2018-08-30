It’s a healthy weight loss study! And Wake Forest University is one of the five research sites.
Study: Eat avocados and get paid $300. Those chosen will receive a free MRI and health screening and asked to attend a monthly meeting with a dietician. Upon successful completion of the study, participants in both groups will be paid $300 each and two cases (or 24) avocados.
Details and study requirements at https://hatstudy.org/
