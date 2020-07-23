Study: Cinnamon helps control prediabetes

While science continues to test the true effectiveness of cinnamon, experts say sprinkling cinnamon on food won’t harm you and may a good substitute for sugar, salt and other flavoring agents not good for diabetes.

Cinnamon may improve blood sugar control in people with pre-diabetes and may slow the progression to type 2 diabetes, according to a new pilot study of 51 people with elevated blood sugars. The FDA’s recommended limit is 6 grams a day of cinnamon, which is about a tablespoon of cinnamon.

BTW: More than 88 million Americans — one in three adults — have prediabetes, which can exist for years with no clear symptoms. In fact, the CDC says more than 84% of people who have prediabetes have no clue they are in danger.

