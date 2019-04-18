STUDY: Chocolate helps to ‘slow hearing loss in middle-aged people’?

Doctors in South Korea studied a group of chocolate eaters (and abstainers) aged 40 to 64. (middle age at 40?)
Good news: The rate of hearing loss was ‘significantly’ lower in those who ate chocolate! Experts claim that chemicals called polyphenols found in cocoa have strong antioxidant properties that may protect against hearing damage. Note: Extra chocolate bunnies in MY Easter basket this weekend (for the health benefit, of course)!
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6920055/Chocolate-helps-middle-aged-slow-hearing-loss.html
