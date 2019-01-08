Study: Attend concerts, add years to your life?

Maybe you heard the Morning Show talking about this study this morning…
Attending concerts regularly might help you live longer (adding up to 9 years to your life) and improving your over-all well-being.
The study claims that attending a concert for just 20 minutes “increased participants feelings of wellbeing (by 21%), with key markers across the happiness spectrum showing increases, including feelings of self-worth (+25%) and closeness to others (+25%) while mental stimulation climbed by an impressive 75%.”
Music fans who attend concerts once every two weeks or more “were the most likely to score their happiness, contentment, productivity and self-esteem at the highest level…”
NOTE: There are several Christian concerts coming to the Triad including Winter Jam (February 23) and Chris Tomlin (April 7). Don’t forget your weekly worship church services!
https://www.newsweek.com/going-concerts-can-help-you-live-longer-according-new-study-863628
