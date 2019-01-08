Search
Study: Attend concerts, add years to your life?

Jan 08, 2019

Maybe you heard the Morning Show talking about this study this morning… 

Attending concerts regularly might help you live longer (adding up to 9 years to your life) and improving your over-all well-being.

The study claims that attending a concert for just 20 minutes “increased participants feelings of wellbeing (by 21%), with key markers across the happiness spectrum showing increases, including feelings of self-worth (+25%) and closeness to others (+25%) while mental stimulation climbed by an impressive 75%.”

Music fans who attend concerts once every two weeks or more “were the most likely to score their happiness, contentment, productivity and self-esteem at the highest level…”

NOTE: There are several Christian concerts coming to the Triad including Winter Jam (February 23) and Chris Tomlin (April 7).  Don’t forget your weekly worship church services! 

https://www.newsweek.com/going-concerts-can-help-you-live-longer-according-new-study-863628

