Study: Almost half of Millennials ‘don’t believe, care or know if God exists’

Study from Arizona Christian University revealing that 43% of Millennials ‘don’t believe, care or know if God exists’.

*Half of Millennials (51%) believe reincarnation is a real possibility.

*Over half of Millennials (64%) believe in karma.

*Only 26% of Gen X and 16% of Millennials believe that when they die they will go to Heaven – only because they confessed their sins and accepted Jesus as their savior.

Check out the study from Arizona Christian University’s Cultural Research Center here: https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/2021/may/jesus-is-the-one-theyre-looking-for-study-reveals-43-percent-of-millennials-dont-believe-care-or-know-if-god-exists