Students: BringYour Bible to School this Thursday (Oct 3)

“Bring It. Share It. Live It.”
Students across the country and the Triad are invited to live their faith by bringing their Bibles to school on Thursday (Oct. 3, 2019).
Sponsored by Focus on the Family. Find out more on our Facebook page / wbfj.
https://www.bringyourbible.org/
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
