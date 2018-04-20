Students at 3 Guilford County Elementary Schools damaged from that tornado to attend new schools on Sunday

Search
Verne Hill Apr 20, 2018

Starting Monday, Erwin Montessori School students will go to Alamance Elementary School, Peeler Elementary School students will go to Bluford Elementary School and Hampton Elementary School students will go to Reedy Fork Elementary School.

(SUN) Students at the three Guilford County Elementary Schools that were damaged from last Sunday’s tornado will have the chance to get to know their ‘new schools’ before they return to class on Monday.

*Alamance Elementary School, Bluford Elementary School and Reedy Fork Elementary School will all have open houses this Sunday from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Students and their families are welcome to attend. There, they’ll be able to meet other families and hear from leaders of both schools.

Read more details from WXII 12:     http://www.wxii12.com/article/students-whose-schools-were-damaged-in-tornado-to-visit-new-schools-before-class-begins/19866029

