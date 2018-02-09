‘Student Rights Handbook’ and Religious Freedom (ADF)

Students have more freedom to express their faith than you may realize. When a school tries to silence your child’s expression of faith, we are here to help.

Alliance Defending Freedom, a pro Christian organization has wonderful resources including the ‘Student Rights Handbook’ to provide you with specific information you and your child need to know about religious freedom in public schools. http://www.adflegal.org/students-rights-handbook

Another story of public school system omitting God from the public square…

Tensions are running high at several schools in Cleveland, Ohio, after the district banned prayer before athletic events last month. It all began, when West Branch School District stopped the long-standing tradition of prayer after receiving a letter of complaint from the Freedom From Religion Foundation saying its’s unconstitutional. https://goo.gl/8bS6kB