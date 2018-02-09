‘Student Rights Handbook’ and Religious Freedom (ADF)

Students have more freedom to express their faith than you may realize. When a school tries to silence your child’s expression of faith, we are here to help.
Alliance Defending Freedom, a pro Christian organization has wonderful resources including the ‘Student Rights Handbook’ to provide you with specific information you and your child need to know about religious freedom in public schools. http://www.adflegal.org/students-rights-handbook
Another story of public school system omitting God from the public square…
Tensions are running high at several schools in Cleveland, Ohio, after the district banned prayer before athletic events last month. It all began, when West Branch School District stopped the long-standing tradition of prayer after receiving a letter of complaint from the Freedom From Religion Foundation saying its’s unconstitutional. https://goo.gl/8bS6kB
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- 5 Christian Athletes to Watch in the 2018 Winter Olympics - February 9, 2018
- National Pizza Day(Deals) - February 9, 2018
- Friday News, FEB 09, 2018 - February 9, 2018