Stroke Awareness

Dr Amy Guzik, associate Professor of Neurology with Wake Forest Baptist Health, shares with Verne and Wally (WBFJ Radio) about the warning signs and prevention of Stroke.

Stroke is the 5th leading cause of death in the US. Knowing the acronym FAST can save lives and help quality of life!

