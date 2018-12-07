This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ – DEC 09, 2018
Street Light North Carolina is our WBFJ Ministry of the Month for December
StreetlightNC is a faith-based, non-profit outreach bringing the LIGHT of God’s love to women and men that are employed in the adult entertainment industry locally. www.streetlightnc.org
Tammy Craven is the volunteer director of StreetlightNC.
The ministry is always needing women (and men) to volunteer in different ways through prayer teams, church ‘club’ sponsors, the cooking /baking team and donations.
