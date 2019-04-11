Strawberry Shortcake turns 40: How it all began

The iconic redheaded doll was invented by Muriel Fahrion, an artist who now lives and works in Tulsa. She came up with the character, familiarly known as Strawberry, back in 1979 when she was working as an illustrator for American Greetings,

Fahrion kept her day job making greeting cards while working with a small team of people on the Strawberry Shortcake project on a budget of around $1,000. When the characters were fully fleshed out, Fahrion reportedly gave the drawings to her older sister, Susan Trentel, who took the images and turned them into the first Strawberry Shortcake doll.

Bernie Loomis, a toy developer and marketing genius, loved ‘Strawberry’ and come 1979, Strawberry Shortcake rag dolls were rolling off assembly lines, the first major brand designed explicitly for licensing.

The doll was a hit and little girls across the South started clamoring for more Strawberry Shortcake, Custard the Cat, Huckleberry Pie, Blueberry Muffin, Raspberry Tart, and everyone else who lived in Strawberryland.

BTW: The Strawberry Shortcake brand grossed $100 million during her first year in existence. Happy 40th…