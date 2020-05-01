Brett Loftis, CEO with Crossnore School & Children’s Home in Winston-Salem chats with Verne and Wally (WBFJ Morning Show) about the kids at Crossnore that are living through the pandemic.
To them its just another ‘new normal’.
It’s Strawberry season at Crossnore! Beginning May 1, 2020, you can drive up to the ‘berry’ stand at 10am each morning and get your pre-picked strawberries for $10. (You can make a larger donation, if you like!)
Listen now…
Crossnore is committed to providing a sanctuary of hope and healing for children.
Crossnore strives to effectively and efficiently recruit for and match children who desire to be adopted with qualified loving families.
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Reopening church: Important questions to address - May 1, 2020
- CDC: Face coverings recommended - May 1, 2020
- Get moving for physical, mental health - May 1, 2020