Brett Loftis, CEO with Crossnore School & Children’s Home in Winston-Salem chats with Verne and Wally (WBFJ Morning Show) about the kids at Crossnore that are living through the pandemic.

To them its just another ‘new normal’.

It’s Strawberry season at Crossnore! Beginning May 1, 2020, you can drive up to the ‘berry’ stand at 10am each morning and get your pre-picked strawberries for $10. (You can make a larger donation, if you like!)

Listen now…

Crossnore is committed to providing a sanctuary of hope and healing for children.

Crossnore strives to effectively and efficiently recruit for and match children who desire to be adopted with qualified loving families.

www.crossnore.org/