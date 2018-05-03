Search
Strawberry Picking Farms around the Triad

Verne HillMay 03, 2018Comments Off on Strawberry Picking Farms around the Triad

May is Strawberry Month in North Carolina

FACT: The North Carolina Strawberry industry generates over $26 million dollars in farm income to our state. And ‘berry season’ is here! 

The 2018 pick-your-own strawberry season is here. So get your buckets ready…

Please know that conditions (such as weather and berry availability) may change whether or not a farm is open for closed. As always, you probably should call before you go.   http://triadmomsonmain.com/my-blog/triad-area-strawberry-picking/

*NC Strawberry Association farm locator: https://ncstrawberry.com/

 

Happy picking!

Alamance County

Isley Farm 
2980 Burch Bridge Road
Burlington, NC 27217
Phone: (336) 584-3323

Davidson County

Berrier Farm
6422 N. NC Hwy 150
Lexington, NC 27295
Phone: (336) 764-3515

Wood Farms
253 Hoover Road
Lexington, NC 27295
Phone: 336-731-4631

High Rock Nursery
844 JM Penninger Rd
Lexington, NC 27292
Phone: 336-250-5427

Forsyth County

Hedgecock Strawberry Farm 
3011 Abbotts Creek Church Road
Kernersville, NC 27284
Phone: 336-869-4762

Jones Strawberry Farm
5590 Seward Rd.
Pfafftown, NC 27040
Phone: 336-345-2149

R & M Strawberry Farm
7369 Parham Road
Belews Creek, NC 27009
Phone: 336-595-9743
*Phone is not currently working to confirm strawberry availability; check web site for updates

Miracle Grounds Farm Store at Crossnore School & Children’s Home
Formerly known as the Children’s Home of Winston-Salem
1001 Reynolda Road
Winston-Salem, NC 27104
Phone: 336-721-7624

Guilford County

Apple Farm 
3922 High Rock Road
Gibsonville, NC 27249
Phone: 336-621-4247

Bernie’s Berries 
5421 Groometown Rd
Greensboro, NC 27407
Phone: 336-852-1594

Faucette Farms
7566 Friendship Church Road
Brown Summit, NC 27214
Phone: 336-669-5262 or 336-669-5083

Greeson’s Strawberry Farm  
5164 Watchtower Road
Julian, NC 27283
Phone: 336-685-0360

Ingram’s Strawberries
6121 Riverdale Drive
High Point, NC 27263
Phone: 336-431-2369

Rudd Strawberry Farm  
4021 Hicone Road
Greensboro, NC 27405
Phone: 336-621-1264

Stokes County

Country Road Strawberries in Pinnacle
610 Mt. Zion Rd
(off U.S. Hwy 52 @ Exit 129)
Pinnacle, NC  27043
Phone: 336-325-3331
*Phone is operational only during the season

Mabe’s Berry Farm
1695 Greenfield Road
Walnut Cove, NC 27052
Phone: 336-591-4785

Yadkin County

Miller’s Greenhouse
4200 Mt Bethel Church Rd
East Bend, NC 27018
Phone: 336-655-6201
*Strawberries not available this year

Scooterbug’s Strawberries
Charles R Wooten, Jr.
3321 Wooten Farm Road
East Bend, NC 27018
Phone: 336.469.6386

