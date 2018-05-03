May is Strawberry Month in North Carolina

FACT: The North Carolina Strawberry industry generates over $26 million dollars in farm income to our state. And ‘berry season’ is here!

*Strawberry Picking Farms around the Triad

The 2018 pick-your-own strawberry season is here. So get your buckets ready…

Please know that conditions (such as weather and berry availability) may change whether or not a farm is open for closed. As always, you probably should call before you go. http://triadmomsonmain.com/my-blog/triad-area-strawberry-picking/

*NC Strawberry Association farm locator: https://ncstrawberry.com/

Happy picking!

Alamance County

Isley Farm

2980 Burch Bridge Road

Burlington, NC 27217

Phone: (336) 584-3323

Davidson County

Berrier Farm

6422 N. NC Hwy 150

Lexington, NC 27295

Phone: (336) 764-3515

Wood Farms

253 Hoover Road

Lexington, NC 27295

Phone: 336-731-4631

High Rock Nursery

844 JM Penninger Rd

Lexington, NC 27292

Phone: 336-250-5427

Forsyth County

Hedgecock Strawberry Farm

3011 Abbotts Creek Church Road

Kernersville, NC 27284

Phone: 336-869-4762

Jones Strawberry Farm

5590 Seward Rd.

Pfafftown, NC 27040

Phone: 336-345-2149



R & M Strawberry Farm

7369 Parham Road

Belews Creek, NC 27009

Phone: 336-595-9743

*Phone is not currently working to confirm strawberry availability; check web site for updates

Miracle Grounds Farm Store at Crossnore School & Children’s Home

Formerly known as the Children’s Home of Winston-Salem

1001 Reynolda Road

Winston-Salem, NC 27104

Phone: 336-721-7624

Guilford County

Apple Farm

3922 High Rock Road

Gibsonville, NC 27249

Phone: 336-621-4247

Bernie’s Berries

5421 Groometown Rd

Greensboro, NC 27407

Phone: 336-852-1594

Faucette Farms

7566 Friendship Church Road

Brown Summit, NC 27214

Phone: 336-669-5262 or 336-669-5083

Greeson’s Strawberry Farm

5164 Watchtower Road

Julian, NC 27283

Phone: 336-685-0360

Ingram’s Strawberries

6121 Riverdale Drive

High Point, NC 27263

Phone: 336-431-2369

Rudd Strawberry Farm

4021 Hicone Road

Greensboro, NC 27405

Phone: 336-621-1264

Stokes County

Country Road Strawberries in Pinnacle

610 Mt. Zion Rd

(off U.S. Hwy 52 @ Exit 129)

Pinnacle, NC 27043

Phone: 336-325-3331

*Phone is operational only during the season

Mabe’s Berry Farm

1695 Greenfield Road

Walnut Cove, NC 27052

Phone: 336-591-4785

Yadkin County

Miller’s Greenhouse

4200 Mt Bethel Church Rd

East Bend, NC 27018

Phone: 336-655-6201

*Strawberries not available this year



Scooterbug’s Strawberries

Charles R Wooten, Jr.

3321 Wooten Farm Road

East Bend, NC 27018

Phone: 336.469.6386