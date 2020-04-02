Story time with Dolly Pardon

Starting TONIGHT (April 02) at 7pm, Dolly Parton will be reading bedtime stories in a new YouTube series from her “Imagination Library.”

“Goodnight With Dolly” is scheduled to run (once a week) for 10 weeks and will feature stories including, “The Little Engine That Could,” “Llama Llama Red Pajama” and Parton’s own “Coat of Many Colors.”

BTW: Parton has always had a passion for reading. In 1995, she created the gift-giving program, Imagination Library, which mails free books to children around the world.

https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/03/31/824638554/dolly-parton-will-read-bedtime-stories-to-kids-online-every-week