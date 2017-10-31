Search
The Story of Martin Luther and the Protestant Reformation

Verne HillOct 31, 2017

For many Protestants, particularly Lutherans, Reformation Day is one of the most important holidays, next to Christmas and Easter. Reformation Day is celebrated in October and honors the beginning of the Reformation, commemorating Martin Luther’s posting of ninety-five theses at the entrance to the Castle Church in the town of Wittenberg, Germany, in AD 1517.

Luther, an Augustinian monk, doctor of theology, and resident of Wittenberg, is considered by Protestants to have rediscovered the fundamental tenants of Christian faith, thereby seting the stage for a confrontation within the Church that would eventually lead to the Reformation.

Read the REST of the story:  https://goo.gl/obUxKG

 

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
