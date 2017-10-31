The Story of Martin Luther and the Protestant Reformation

For many Protestants, particularly Lutherans, Reformation Day is one of the most important holidays, next to Christmas and Easter. Reformation Day is celebrated in October and honors the beginning of the Reformation, commemorating Martin Luther’s posting of ninety-five theses at the entrance to the Castle Church in the town of Wittenberg, Germany, in AD 1517.

Luther, an Augustinian monk, doctor of theology, and resident of Wittenberg, is considered by Protestants to have rediscovered the fundamental tenants of Christian faith, thereby seting the stage for a confrontation within the Church that would eventually lead to the Reformation.

