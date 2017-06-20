Tropical storm Bret is making its ways through the Caribbean. Bret is the second named storm of the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season. https://goo.gl/nf77JM
A Tropical Disturbance (soon to be named ‘CINDY’) is gaining strength in the Gulf. Watches and warnings have been posted from eastern Louisiana to the Florida panhandle. https://goo.gl/NgQPPH
Source: The National Hurricane Center in Miami
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Storms brewing in the Gulf and the Atlantic - June 20, 2017
- Kids Summer Movies: 2017 Schedule - June 20, 2017
- “Day of Action” this Wednesday - June 20, 2017