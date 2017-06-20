Storms brewing in the Gulf and the Atlantic

Tropical storm Bret is making its ways through the Caribbean. Bret is the second named storm of the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season. https://goo.gl/nf77JM

A Tropical Disturbance (soon to be named ‘CINDY’) is gaining strength in the Gulf. Watches and warnings have been posted from eastern Louisiana to the Florida panhandle. https://goo.gl/NgQPPH

Source: The National Hurricane Center in Miami