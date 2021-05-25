Stopping Robocalls

Team Clark Howard: Junk calls and robo-calls are completely out of control.

The National Do Not Call Registry worked well for a while. But over the last few years, the number of junk calls started climbing. Nearly 46 billion robocalls went out in 2020, according to the YouMail Robocall Index. It’s gotten to the point that you need every advantage you can get to keep the robocallers at bay.

*Thankfully, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has issued a mandate for all voice service providers to have the robocall-fighting “STIR/SHAKEN” technology in place by no later than June 30, 2021, according to a news release. If you’re looking for ways to stop them (and who isn’t?), Team Clark Howard has options for you. https://clark.com/technology/phones-mobile-devices/how-to-stop-robocalls/

Free and Paid Services to Stop Robocalls, details on the News Blog

AT&T: Call Protect

T-Mobile: Scam Shield

Verizon: Call Filter

Free Third-Party Apps: Nomorobo, Youmail and Hiya

A look at the Tech Behind Robocall Blocking

“If I don’t recognize the number as being from someone I know, I do not answer the call.” -Clark Howard, consumer advocate