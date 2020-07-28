Stop using hand sanitizer with ‘methanol’…

UPDATE: The FDA has issued a new warning to avoid nearly 90 hand sanitizers that contain methanol or wood alcohol, a substance that is toxic when absorbed through skin or ingested.
Learn more: https://www.aarp.org/health/conditions-treatments/info-2020/methanol-hand-sanitizer-recall.html
Verne Hill
