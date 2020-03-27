‘I STILL BELIEVE’: Watch the movie on demand

REMINDER

The faith-based movie ‘I STILL BELIEVE’ is now available through video-on-demand.

“I Still Believe”, tells the true story of Jeremy Camp and his wife, Melissa, and their battle with cancer.

This powerful true story of faith, hope, and love can be rented ($19.99 with a 48-hour viewing window) through platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube, all cable providers, and more.

*I Still Believe’s release to on-demand platforms comes “at a time we need hope and inspiration,” suggests co-director Jon Erwin. https://istillbelievemovie.com/ondemand