‘I STILL BELIEVE’: Watch the movie on demand

REMINDER
The faith-based movie ‘I STILL BELIEVE’ is now available through video-on-demand.
“I Still Believe”, tells the true story of Jeremy Camp and his wife, Melissa, and their battle with cancer.
This powerful true story of faith, hope, and love can be rented ($19.99 with a 48-hour viewing window) through platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube, all cable providers, and more.
*I Still Believe’s release to on-demand platforms comes “at a time we need hope and inspiration,” suggests co-director Jon Erwin. https://istillbelievemovie.com/ondemand
