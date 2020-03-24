“I STILL BELIEVE” leaves Box Office to Video on Demand

UPDATE: “I STILL BELIEVE” (the new movie based on Jeremy Camp’s early life with his first wife, Melissa) is coming to Video On Demand THIS FRIDAY (March 27).
The film had one weekend at the box office before theaters closed down across the country due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The movie team saying that “While we would have loved to have more time at the box office, given the situation, we are THRILLED that a way has been made to get this to people faster via Video on Demand options.”
https://www.christianpost.com/news/i-still-believe-heads-to-video-on-demand-amid-nationwide-theater-shutdowns.html
