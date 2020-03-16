Like all of the weekend’s new releases, “I Still Believe” landing at #2 over the weekend understandably fell below expectations with less people going to theaters nationwide, but audiences that turned out liked what they saw. Along with an “A” CinemaScore rating from opening day audiences, the film received a 99% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.
#1 Disney and Pixar’s Onward.
https://www.boxofficemojo.com/article/ed2775581700/?ref_=bo_hm_hp
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- UPDATES: COVID-19 Coronavirus and our Community - March 16, 2020
- “I Still Believe” debuts #2 at the Box Office - March 16, 2020
- Grocery Stores Altering Hours of Operation - March 16, 2020