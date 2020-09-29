State of North Carolina Virtual Career Expo

The Virtual Career Expo happening Tuesday (Sept 29) from 11am til 4pm will feature a variety of state agencies. You can chat one-on-one with recruiters and learn more about career opportunities with the State of North Carolina.
Register here: https://premiervirtual.com/event/register-jobseeker/1678-state-north-carolina-virtual-career-expo-2020
The Virtual Career fair will also feature representatives from partner organizations NCWorks and NC4ME.
https://oshr.nc.gov/careerexpo
