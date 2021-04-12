State High Schools Play-offs. Round One on April 16, 2021

The State High Schools Play-offs were announced over the week.
For a complete list of (area) teams playing this Friday night (April 16 at 7:30pm) in Round One of the play-offs, check out area teams of interest.
https://www.nchsaa.org/sports/football
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- WBFJ Happy Campers 2021 (list) - April 12, 2021
- FEMA to cover COVID-19 funeral expenses. Application… - April 12, 2021
- COVID-19 vaccines now available to everyone ages 16 and older - April 12, 2021