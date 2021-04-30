State ‘High School Football’ Playoffs
Regional Final matchups featuring several ‘Triad’ schools tonight April 30, 2021.
4A West: (6) Butler at (1) Grimsley
3AA West: (8) Dudley at (2) Mount Tabor
3A East: (5) Western Alamance at (3) Havelock
2AA West: (7) Salisbury at (1) North Davidson
2A East: (3) Northeastern at (1) Reidsville
1AA West: (8) Polk County at (2) East Surry
FYI: State Championship games will be held Thursday – Saturday, May 6 – May 8
