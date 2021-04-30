Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog  State ‘High School Football’ Playoffs

 State ‘High School Football’ Playoffs

Verne HillApr 30, 2021Comments Off on  State ‘High School Football’ Playoffs

Like

 State ‘High School Football’ Playoffs

Regional Final matchups featuring several ‘Triad’ schools tonight April 30, 2021.  

4A West:  (6) Butler at (1) Grimsley

3AA West:  (8) Dudley at (2) Mount Tabor

3A East:  (5) Western Alamance at (3) Havelock

2AA West:  (7) Salisbury at (1) North Davidson

2A East:  (3) Northeastern at (1) Reidsville

1AA West: (8) Polk County at (2) East Surry

FYI: State Championship games will be held Thursday – Saturday, May 6 – May 8

/www.wfmynews2.com/article/sports/high-school/hs-football/seven-triad-high-schools-will-take-the-field-friday-in-the-nchsaa-football-playoff-regional-finals/83

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostFriday News, April 30, 2021
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Albert “Alj” Jeffries from Burlington is a survivor.  

Verne HillApr 30, 2021

GoFundMe accounts to assist families of Watauga Officers

Verne HillApr 30, 2021

S@5: Happy ‘Summer’ Campers 2021

Verne HillApr 30, 2021

Community Events

Jan
13
Wed
7:00 pm Celebrate Recovery Meeting (via ... @ First Christian Church (Clemmons)
Celebrate Recovery Meeting (via ... @ First Christian Church (Clemmons)
Jan 13 @ 7:00 pm – May 30 @ 8:30 pm
Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain, or addiction of any kind. 336.766.5449 Zoom Meeting link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83568768217?pwd=S2ZpZXRoRVpWc2l3U3hMcUlqUnFidz09&fbclid=IwAR33Vpf-Yek4S-8-ib2yL7UUO2URjZMizLJ25vLfiSNRRqA67DZsGUP4IRI#success Meeting ID: 835 6876 8217 Passcode: 101468
Jan
20
Wed
6:30 pm DivorceCare (On-Line) @ Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
DivorceCare (On-Line) @ Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 20 @ 6:30 pm – May 5 @ 8:30 pm
DivorceCare is a 13-week (on-line) video seminar & support group Registration: $20.00 (per person) 336-830-1974 Childcare is not available
Feb
3
Wed
10:30 am GriefShare @ Glenn View Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
GriefShare @ Glenn View Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Feb 3 @ 10:30 am – May 5 @ 12:30 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week video series and support group for anyone experiencing the loss of a loved one. Registration: $20.00 (per person) 336-788-2569 Childcare not available
Mar
1
Mon
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jun 30 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Drop off days and hours are Monday – Thursday (10-3) Also, registration for Mission[...]
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jun 30 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers in several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Serving To-Go Meals & Dinner Service. 336.748.1962 alex.jarrell@samaritanforsyth.org http://www.samaritanforsyth.org/  
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes