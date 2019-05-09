The state cookie…Moravian cookies?

A bill that would make Moravian cookies the state cookie has cleared the N.C. House. The vote was 115-0. The measure now goes to the state Senate.
House Bill 394 has among its primary co-sponsors Reps. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, Ashton Clemmons, D-Guilford, and Jon Hardister, R-Guilford.
Read more: https://www.journalnow.com/news/state/make-the-moravian-cookie-an-official-state-symbol-yes-say
