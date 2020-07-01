Stars and Stripes: The symbolism of Old Glory

On June 14, 1777 , the Continental Congress passed the first Flag Act, which said that the flag would be made up of thirteen alternating red and white stripes and thirteen white stars on a blue field…
Red, White and Blue: The colors of freedom explained according to the Great Seal of 1782. https://www.chamberofcommerce.org/usflag/colors.html
Red: Signifies valor and bravery
White: Signifies purity and innocence
Blue: Signifies Vigilance, perseverance, and justice
Also, Myths associated with Old Glory…
https://www.aarp.org/politics-society/history/info-06-2011/5-myths-about-the-american-flag.html
