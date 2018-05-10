Fill a bag. Help needy families, locally.
Don’t forget to place a bag of healthy non-perishable food items at or near your mailbox this Saturday. The National Association of Letter Carriers is once again hosting their annual ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ food drive this Saturday (May 12).
NOTE: Place your items outside ahead of your mail carrier stopping by!! www.stampouthungerfooddrive.us
