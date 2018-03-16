Search
St. Patrick’s Day Specials + Deals

Verne HillMar 16, 2018

From Arby’s to McDonalds, Krispy Kreme to Dunkin’ Donuts.       Enjoy the taste of the Irish…

https://www.offers.com/blog/post/st-patricksday-specials/

 

 Arby’s – The Milk Chocolate Shake is bake for a limited time. It’s a mint-chocolate-flavored shake topped with Andes candy pieces.

 

Baskin-Robbins – Get a free sample of the Mint Chip ’n Oreo Cookies Milkshake on March 17. Participating locations will be handing out the samples between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time. More details.

 

Carvel – Celebrate with mint ice cream, shakes and Oreo Mint Dashers. Dashers are ice cream sundaes layered with toppings, sauces and whipped cream.

 

Chili’s – Get the Lucky Jameson (an Irish spin on a margarita, made with Jameson whiskey) for $5 through the month of March.

 

Dairy Queen – The Blizzard of the Month is the Minto Oreo Blizzard.

 

Dunkin’ Donuts – New menu item for March — the Mint Brownie Donut. The treat is topped with green icing and brownie crumbles and filled with mint brownie batter-flavored buttercreme.

 

Krispy Kreme going GREEN – glaze  – this Friday and Saturday.

Green glazed doughnuts are available at participating stores.

 

McDonald’s – The Shamrock Shake makes its annual return. Plus, 25 cents from every Shamrock Shake sold through March 19 will be donated to Ronald McDonald House.

 

Disclaimer – Deals may vary by franchise and location. Call ahead to make sure your location is participating.

 

 

