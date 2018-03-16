St. Patrick’s Day Specials + Deals

From Arby’s to McDonalds, Krispy Kreme to Dunkin’ Donuts. Enjoy the taste of the Irish…
Arby’s – The Milk Chocolate Shake is bake for a limited time. It’s a mint-chocolate-flavored shake topped with Andes candy pieces.
Baskin-Robbins – Get a free sample of the Mint Chip ’n Oreo Cookies Milkshake on March 17. Participating locations will be handing out the samples between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time. More details.
Carvel – Celebrate with mint ice cream, shakes and Oreo Mint Dashers. Dashers are ice cream sundaes layered with toppings, sauces and whipped cream.
Chili’s – Get the Lucky Jameson (an Irish spin on a margarita, made with Jameson whiskey) for $5 through the month of March.
Dairy Queen – The Blizzard of the Month is the Minto Oreo Blizzard.
Dunkin’ Donuts – New menu item for March — the Mint Brownie Donut. The treat is topped with green icing and brownie crumbles and filled with mint brownie batter-flavored buttercreme.
Krispy Kreme going GREEN – glaze – this Friday and Saturday.
Green glazed doughnuts are available at participating stores.
McDonald’s – The Shamrock Shake makes its annual return. Plus, 25 cents from every Shamrock Shake sold through March 19 will be donated to Ronald McDonald House.
Disclaimer – Deals may vary by franchise and location. Call ahead to make sure your location is participating.
