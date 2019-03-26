SROs new look in WS/FC schools

Starting this week, some of the school resource officers in Forsyth County may look a little different. They will still perform the same duties. They’ll still interact with students, serving as role models and enforcing school rules. However, Forsyth County Sheriff’s deputies that serve as resource officers in six Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will no longer wear their deputy uniforms.
Instead, they’ll be wearing blazers along with long- or short-sleeved polos, tactical khakis and tennis shoes.
“We want to look non-threatening and more inviting,” Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said. “We’re not there to make arrests, but change the atmosphere and be mentors. But if necessary, they will do the duties they need to perform.”
In a related story: The sheriff’s office, the Winston-Salem Police Department and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools are in talks about the possibility of making the sheriff’s office responsible for all of the resource officers in schools.
https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/officers-look-a-little-less-like-cops-in-some-forsyth/article_c5de6747-f86f-5851-a638-18ae7d968cbb.html
