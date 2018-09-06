Fly Spirit @ PTI: Win a trip for 2 to Florida on Thursday?

Pack your bags because you could win a trip to Florida…TODAY!
The giveaway is part of Spirit Airlines celebrating its first flights from PTI. In the middle of live music and a ribbon cutting…
Spirit Airlines is giving away a pair of “Spiri-tan-e-ous” trips – TODAY (SEPT 6).
Arrive at PTI – with your bag packed – and enter two separate drawings to qualify for two free round-trip plane tickets to a Spirit destination (Tampa and Fort Lauderdale) with hotel accommodations!
The catch: The flights will leave shortly after the winners are announced. Need a spontaneous get-a-way? Make your way to the Spirit desk at PTI.
The “Spiritaneous” drawings…
8:30am drawing: The winner of the morning drawing will get a flight to Tampa, Fla. at 9:46 a.m.
6 p.m. drawing: The afternoon drawing will be good for a 7:42 p.m. flight to Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
*And, Spirit is also giving away a free trip for two by visiting MoreGoPTI.com.
