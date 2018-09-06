Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Fly Spirit @ PTI: Win a trip for 2 to Florida on Thursday?

Fly Spirit @ PTI: Win a trip for 2 to Florida on Thursday?

Verne HillSep 06, 2018Comments Off on Fly Spirit @ PTI: Win a trip for 2 to Florida on Thursday?

Like

Pack your bags because you could win a trip to Florida…TODAY!

The giveaway is part of Spirit Airlines celebrating its first flights from PTI.  In the middle of live music and a ribbon cutting…

Spirit Airlines is giving away a pair of “Spiri-tan-e-ous” trips – TODAY (SEPT 6).
Arrive at PTI – with your bag packed – and enter two separate drawings to qualify for two free round-trip plane tickets to a Spirit destination (Tampa and Fort Lauderdale) with hotel accommodations!
The catch: The flights will leave shortly after the winners are announced. Need a spontaneous get-a-way? Make your way to the Spirit desk at PTI.

The “Spiritaneous” drawings…

8:30am  drawing:   The winner of the morning drawing will get a flight to Tampa, Fla. at 9:46 a.m.

6 p.m. drawing:  The afternoon drawing will be good for a 7:42 p.m. flight to Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

*And, Spirit is also giving away a free trip for two by visiting MoreGoPTI.com.

 

 

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/former-wfmy-news-2-sports-director-mike-hogewood-dies/591288137

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostTIP: Here's how to spot a credit card skimmer at a gas pump or ATM
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Forsyth Jail and Prison Ministries

Verne HillSep 06, 2018

TIP: Here’s how to spot a credit card skimmer at a gas pump or ATM

Verne HillSep 06, 2018

Thursday News, September 06, 2018

Verne HillSep 06, 2018

Community Events

Jul
15
Sun
all-day Upward Flag Football & Cheerlead... @ Oak View Baptist Church (High Point)
Upward Flag Football & Cheerlead... @ Oak View Baptist Church (High Point)
Jul 15 – Sep 6 all-day
The Upward Flag Football & Cheerleading is a Christ-centered league designed for boys & girls (Kindergarten – 6th Grade). Games are played on Saturdays beginning Sept 22 For more info: (336) 841-6511 http://www.oakview.net/upward    [...]
Sep
6
Thu
all-day Christian Writers Conference @ Mt. Zion Baptist Church (Liberty)
Christian Writers Conference @ Mt. Zion Baptist Church (Liberty)
Sep 6 – Sep 8 all-day
The Christian Writers Conference will consist of authors, agents, publishers, editors and workshops. Best-selling author Steven James will be at the event as well as Cyle Young, who was just named the #1 literary agent[...]
Sep
8
Sat
9:00 am Community Shred Day @ Fries Memorial Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)
Community Shred Day @ Fries Memorial Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)
Sep 8 @ 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
$5.00 per box or bag Proceeds: Family Programs & Ministry 336.722.2847
9:00 am ReCon: Tabletop Game Day @ Project: Re3 Church (Kernersville)
ReCon: Tabletop Game Day @ Project: Re3 Church (Kernersville)
Sep 8 @ 9:00 am – 9:00 pm
Tabletop Game Day consist of board games, card games, etc. Games will be provided, however you are encouraged to bring your own! Food  and drinks will be available for purchase. It’s Free  /  (336) 904-3550 Proceeds: Mission[...]
9:00 am REFIT: Dance Class @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
REFIT: Dance Class @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
Sep 8 @ 9:00 am – 10:00 am
Refit is a FREE fitness class designed for women and men of all ages & fitness levels and is held every Saturday morning! 336.595.8101
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes