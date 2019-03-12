Bridger Field House (BB&T Football Field) on Deacon Blvd in Winston-Salem.
Spring Job Fair this Wednesday – Noon to 4pm
Job fields include Transportation, Manufacturing, Customer Service, Protective Services, Healthcare, Professional Careers, Skilled Trades and I-T.
Employers include: Cone Health, Dewey’s Bakery, Herbalife, Joyce Farms, Pepsi Co, Truliant Credit Union and Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools (plus others).
