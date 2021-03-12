Spring Forward: Tips to help adjust

Fact: It can take five to seven days to adjust to daylight saving time. According to a study from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM), 55% of adults in the US feel tired during the ‘spring time change’ transition.

Tips to help adjust during the time change…

Avoid naps

Try to resist taking a nap because this will reduce the amount of sleep pressure present at bedtime and can create longer term sleep problems. If you must nap, keep it to 15 to 20 minutes, ideally in the late morning.

Seek out sunshine

Make sure you get plenty of sunlight on the morning after the change. Light has potent effects on our internal body clock and will help you feel less tired.

Watch your diet

Avoid foods and beverages that will keep you up, such as caffeinated beverages, chocolates or alcohol at least three hours prior to bed.

Avoid exercising too late

Moderate-to-high intensity exercise should be performed earlier in the day, as late-night exercise can upend a good night’s sleep.

Reduce screen time

Light from a device can affect one’s circadian phase. Exposing ourselves to too much light at this time can result in trouble falling sleep. Screen time is also harmful for adequate sleep if the content we’re viewing is activating and anxiety provoking, which can interfere with emotions and interrupt sleep. https://www.today.com/health/daylight-saving-time-begins-sunday-here-are-4-ways-help-t210756?

Start preparing your kids for ‘losing that hour’ now!

Ah, we spring forward late Saturday night. Many of us complain of losing that hour.

As adults, we just double-up on coffee and power through.

For small children, its can be harder adjusting sleep schedules.

Experts suggest easing children into the transition (of time change) now.

Gradually adjust their bedtime and wake-up times

Fact: Kids fare better if their bedtime and wake-up times are adjusted over several days. Example: If your child goes to bed at 8pm, about four days before the time change, put your youngster to bed at 7:45 p.m., then 7:30 p.m., and so on until he’s going to bed as close to 7 p.m. as possible.

Manage the light: Darkness encourages sleep.

Make Sunday a ‘play hard’ day!

Try to wear them out the day before the new Monday morning routine!

Source: Parents.com https://offspring.lifehacker.com/start-preparing-your-kids-for-daylight-saving-time-now-1846407927