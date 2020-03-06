Spring Forward ONE Hour this weekend

Important: Remember to change the batteries in your smoke detectors. Also, Smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors lose their efficacy after 10 years and should be replaced. –National Fire Protection Association

Daylight saving time officially starts this weekend on Sunday, March 8, at 2 a.m. While your phones and mobile devices will automatically “spring forward” one hour earlier, you’ll still have to check your wall clocks, older cars and microwaves.