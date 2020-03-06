Important: Remember to change the batteries in your smoke detectors. Also, Smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors lose their efficacy after 10 years and should be replaced. –National Fire Protection Association
Daylight saving time officially starts this weekend on Sunday, March 8, at 2 a.m. While your phones and mobile devices will automatically “spring forward” one hour earlier, you’ll still have to check your wall clocks, older cars and microwaves.
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Coronavirus: Reducing your risk of getting respiratory illnesses - March 6, 2020
- Spring Forward ONE Hour this weekend - March 6, 2020
- NC DMV: Real ID Express Days in Kernersville March 7, April 4, 2020 - March 6, 2020