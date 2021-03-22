Spring Allergy Season: Tips and Treatments

Surviving Spring Allergy Season

Here are some simple, yet useful tips to help with seasonal allergies…

Wear Sunglasses

Allergens like pollen get picked up and moved by the wind. If you’ve noticed your eyes itch on windy days, this may be why. Reduce the likelihood of having to rub your eyes by blocking pollen entry by wearing your favorite sunglasses.

Wash off that pollen?

When you’re out and about during the day, your clothing and hair get covered in grass and pollen spores. By showering at night, or in the early evening, all of those pesky irritants get washed away and you will not be introducing them into your personal space (bedding, couch, etc.).

Close Your Windows

Is your house full of allergens? Keeping the windows closed during peak pollen hours can help reduce the amount of irritation you experience in your own home. When are peak hours? Pollen levels tend to rise until daily highs around noon with the lowest concentrations before dawn and in the evening. Other environmental factors contribute to the intensity of pollen: rainy days suppress pollen while windy days move them around and cause more severe symptoms.

*Did you know, depending on your home’s ventilation system, one third of the outside air can still get in? Having your A/C unit circulate or installing a filter with a MERV level of 11 or higher can reduce internal pollen counts even more.

Keep Your Pets Clean

All the efforts you go through to keep your house clean can mean nothing if your pet tracks in all sorts of irritating allergens.

Keep your hypoallergenic dog irritant free by bathing him or her twice a month. Don’t forget to wipe them with a damp towel before they go in the house and keep them out of your bedroom, if you can.

Drink Tea!

Some people like it for the flavor, some because it helps them sleep, you might be happy to hear it helps relieve allergies. Tea can help your sneezing, congestion, or itchiness and it pairs well with your night-time bath. Tea is a wonderful beverage and there’s an option for everyone, so give it a try!

Spice Up Your Life

One of the biggest pains of allergy symptoms is congestion. Clear out your nasal passage by adding more spicy foods to your diet. Cayenne pepper, horse radish, or hot sauce are easy to add to any meal and add a world of flavor.

Be prepared?

By watching the weather and checking the pollen count, you’ll know how much preparation is needed per day.

Websites like www.pollen.com provide you with forecasts and even offer apps for your phone for quick use. https://www.plantiva.com/blog/7-tips-survive-spring-allergy-season/#DLVHFH5Zi7JhwvoU.97

Several Foods Help Fight Spring Allergies

Beyond the standard allergy medication, there are several foods that can help fight seasonal allergies according to WebMD.

-Tuna, salmon and mackerel have Omega-3 fatty acids, which can help reduce inflammation;

-Fruits that are rich in Vitamin C, including kiwis, oranges and other citrus fruits can help cut down on histamines;

-Onions, peppers, berries and parsley have quercetin, another natural plant chemical that can reduce histamine reactions;

-Pineapples have an enzyme called bromelain that can reduce swelling in the nose and sinuses, helping to relieve hay fever symptoms.

-Green tea contains natural antihistamines. Drinking a morning cup of green tea (hot or cold) should cut back on morning sneezes

-Kefir yogurt drink contains probiotics, which can help prevent seasonal allergies; you can also get probiotics in fermented foods such as sauerkraut and kimchi. Look for yogurts that say “live active cultures” on the label, WebMD recommends.

-Local honey is often recommended as a treatment. “Research is mixed on whether local honey helps you head off allergies,” according to WebMD, but it may help you develop a tolerance for pollens in your area. “It’s not a sure thing, but see if it works for you.” SOURCE: Winston-Salem Journal / Ask Sam

http://www.journalnow.com/news/ask_sam/ask-sam-better-to-ignore-robocalls-or-hang-up-on/article_fc150558-c406-5c54-8814-74b8432d1c5c.html

Fact: An estimated 40% of US adults are affected by seasonal allergies. Allergies tend to reoccur at certain times of year. Tree pollen counts are high in spring, grass pollen in summer, and weed pollen in fall. The best way to avoid seasonal allergies is to know and avoid your allergy triggers. When you can, stay indoors on dry, windy days, especially mornings, when pollen counts are high. If over-the-counter allergy medications don’t work, if your symptoms are severe, see your doctor.

There are key differences between COVID-19 and typical allergy symptoms (Novant Health)

*Fever is connected to novel coronavirus. Covid-19 can cause a fever; allergies cannot.

*Itchy or watery eyes are common signs of allergies.

*A quick onset of aches and pains, fatigue, exhaustion or weakness is unlikely with allergies.

A sore throat or body aches could be an indication it’s something more serious.

While allergies can cause fatigue, it is usually very gradual.

If fatigue hits you like a ton of bricks = most likely a viral infection.

*A runny nose and mucus is typically clear in allergy sufferers.

Yellow or green-colored mucus likely points to a viral condition.

*Patients diagnosed with the coronavirus experience three main symptoms:

Fever

Dry cough

Shortness of breath

SOURCE: Pediatric allergist Dr. Puja Rajani at Novant Health Pediatric Allergy & Immunology

