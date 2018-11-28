Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ creator passes

‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ creator passes

Verne HillNov 28, 2018Comments Off on ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ creator passes

Like

Stephen Hillenburg, the creator of Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants, passed away on Monday of ALS. Hillenburg was only 57.

“SpongeBob SquarePants” was a world created by Stephen Hillenburg, an imaginative marine biologist equipped with a fresh college degree in marine resources and a love for film and illustration. He made a comic book while working as an instructor and staff artist at the Orange County Marine Institute in Dana Point to teach kids about the diversity of the intertidal pools in an entertaining way.

For a time, Hillenburg’s comic book creation existed only inside a pamphlet for kids. But within a decade, Hillenburg would transform it into one of the greatest TV cartoons of the new millennium, trading Bob the Sponge for SpongeBob SquarePants.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/trending/spongebob-s-incredible-journey-from-bob-the-sponge-in-a/article_87b096ac-2dec-5a64-9e83-f3a4bda5acd2.html

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostTips: Tire Pressure Safety
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Wednesday Word

Wally DeckerNov 28, 2018

Tips: Tire Pressure Safety

Verne HillNov 28, 2018

Topic:  Job searching during the Holidays

Verne HillNov 28, 2018

Community Events

Nov
1
Thu
all-day Samaritan Ministries “Holiday Ho...
Samaritan Ministries “Holiday Ho...
Nov 1 – Dec 23 all-day
Honor someone this Christmas season by purchasing “Holiday Honor” cards from Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County! A donation of $20 per card, will provide one night’s shelter and two meals! 336.724.4086 http://www.samaritanforsyth.org    
Nov
16
Fri
6:00 pm Tanglewood Festival of Lights @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
Tanglewood Festival of Lights @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
Nov 16 2018 @ 6:00 pm – Jan 1 2019 @ 11:00 pm
From storybook scenes to Holiday themes, over one hundred displays and over one million LED lights fill Tanglewood Park with the entire splendor and joy of the Holiday season! Hayrides & Bonfires are also available For ticket[...]
Nov
29
Thu
6:30 pm GriefShare @ Community Bible Church (High Point)
GriefShare @ Community Bible Church (High Point)
Nov 29 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week seminar & support group for people grieving the loss of a loved one. Registration: $15.00 (per person) For more info: 336.689.1825 Childcare not available
Nov
30
Fri
5:30 pm Live Nativity @ Friedland Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)
Live Nativity @ Friedland Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)
Nov 30 @ 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm
336.788.2652
6:30 pm “Joy Tuba World” @ First Presbyterian Church (Winston-Salem)
“Joy Tuba World” @ First Presbyterian Church (Winston-Salem)
Nov 30 @ 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm
“Joy Tuba World” is an annual holiday tradition where dozen of local tuba players gather to perform Christmas carols! It’s Free  /  336.723.1621  
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes