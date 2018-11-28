‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ creator passes

Stephen Hillenburg, the creator of Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants, passed away on Monday of ALS. Hillenburg was only 57.

“SpongeBob SquarePants” was a world created by Stephen Hillenburg, an imaginative marine biologist equipped with a fresh college degree in marine resources and a love for film and illustration. He made a comic book while working as an instructor and staff artist at the Orange County Marine Institute in Dana Point to teach kids about the diversity of the intertidal pools in an entertaining way.

For a time, Hillenburg’s comic book creation existed only inside a pamphlet for kids. But within a decade, Hillenburg would transform it into one of the greatest TV cartoons of the new millennium, trading Bob the Sponge for SpongeBob SquarePants.

