Dr Jeff Peacock with Novant Health / Spine Specialists
TOPIC: Spine health 101
Some of the more common spine conditions, good daily habits and tips to avoid or minimize trouble (things like posture, not sitting at desk too long, etc.) and treatment options. Over doing it and Inflammation…
Here are a couple relevant links.
https://www.novanthealth.org/healthy-headlines/overtreatment-is-common
https://www.novanthealth.org/healthy-headlines/doctors-team-up-to-care-for-3-top-marine-generals
Polio –Like illness that has made the news nationwide -acute flaccid myelitis
https://www.novanthealth.org/healthy-headlines/what-parents-need-to-know-about-the-polio-like-afm-syndrome
