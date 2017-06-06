Search
Southwest Airlines annual 3-day low fare deals

Southwest Airlines annual 3-day low fare deals

Jun 06, 2017

You must book your flight by June 8 for travel between June 22 and December 13.

Are you ready to book your summer vacation?

On Tuesday, Southwest launched its bi-annual nationwide sale that includes one-way fares starting at $49. The three-day sale means you can book dozens of nonstop round-trip tickets for less than $100.

The sale only includes one-way “Wanna Get Away” fares. For longer flights, the pricing increases to $79, $99, or $129 for fares included in the sale.

While it’s not advertised in the sale, we even found some one-way fares for as low as $44 (Boise to Spokane, Greenville (SC) to Atlanta, Memphis to Chicago, Memphis to Houston, Omaha to Chicago).

According to the fine print, you must book your flight by June 8 for travel between June 22 and December 13. There are some blackout dates around the holidays and is not valid on Fridays and Sundays.

Low fares on flights

Book by 6/8. Nonrefundable. Seats, travel days, and markets limited. Blackout dates apply. Continental US travel valid 8/22 – 12/13. Travel dates may vary for cities outside the contiguous U.S. Points bookings do not include government fees from $5.60 per one-way flight.

https://www.southwest.com/html/promotions/promotions_nationwide_sale_170606_offers.html

 

From Raleigh/Durham, NC

To Atlanta, GA starting at $49 or 2,330 points one-way

To Baltimore/Washington, MD starting at $49 or 2,330 points one-way

To Chicago (Midway), IL starting at $99 or 5,679 points one-way

To Ft. Lauderdale, FL starting at $79 or 4,339 points one-way

To Houston (Hobby), TX starting at $99 or 5,679 points one-way

To Nashville, TN starting at $49 or 2,330 points one-way

To Orlando, FL starting at $79 or 4,339 points one-way

To St. Louis, MO starting at $99 or 5,679 points one-way

To Tampa, FL starting at $99 or 5,679 points one-way

 

Verne Hill
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
