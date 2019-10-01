This South Davidson High School junior was just doing what he thought was right!

A Davidson County high school student’s moment of honoring America is getting a lot of attention on social media. But Jacob Pope – a South Davidson High School junior – doesn’t understand why so many people are praising his patriotism. The South Davidson High School junior was walking to football practice when the national anthem began playing in the distance before the girls’ softball game.

“No one was there,” Jacob said. “I just stopped because it was the right thing to do.”

Jacob didn’t know a teacher was in the parking lot that snapped a picture.

The post instantly got over a thousand shares and likes.

Jacob’s parents believe we can learn a lot from a solo act of patriotism.

“Character is what you do when no one is looking.”

Lauren (Jacob’s mom) is kinda proud of her son !!!

