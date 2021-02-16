Search
‘That Sounds Fun’ with Annie F Downs

Feb 16, 2021

Best-selling author, speaker and podcaster Annie F Downs shares more about her latest book “That Sounds Fun”.

‘Fun Coach’ Annie F Downs chats with Wally and Verne (WBFJ RADIO) making the case that FUN should be an essential part of our existence. Listen now…

What is YOUR fun?
There are certain things we must have to survive—food, shelter, and safety to name a few. But there are also aspects of life that truly allow us to be joyful and fulfilled. What about ‘fun’?
With That Sounds Fun, Annie offers an irresistible invitation to understand the meaning of fun, to embrace it and chase it, and to figure out what, exactly, sounds fun to you—then do it!
Exploring some research and sharing some thoughts behind why fun matters, she shows you how to find, experience, and multiply your fun. https://thatsoundsfunbook.com/

Annie F. Downs
Founder of the That Sounds Fun Network—which includes her aptly named flagship show, That Sounds Fun—and author of multiple bestselling books including That Sounds Fun, 100 Days to Brave and Remember God, Annie shoots straight and doesn’t shy away from the tough topics. But she always finds her way back to the truth that God is good and that life is a gift. Annie is a huge fan of laughing with friends, confetti, soccer, and boiled peanuts (preferably from a back-roads Georgia gas station).

*As heard on WBFJ morning with Wally and Verne (FEB 17, 2021)

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Previous Post: Tuesday News, February 16, 2021
