Solar Eclipse: 101

Krispy Kreme: Customers can get an “early taste” of the upcoming solar eclipse by munching on “eclipse-themed” doughnuts on Aug. 19 + 20…when the ‘hot n now’ light is on. KK will be switching its original glaze to chocolate. “Eclipse-themed” doughnuts will be available all day on the 21st.

2017 Solar Eclipse – Safe Viewing Tips

The American Optometric Association, in partnership with the American Astronomical Society, is providing detailed information so that you can safely view the eclipse on Monday, August 21, 2017. http://www.aoa.org/news/inside-optometry/solar-eclipse-local-ods-outreach?sso=y

Ask SAM: What are guidelines for eclipse glasses?

With the solar eclipse approaching on Aug. 21, there’s a lot of demand for eclipse glasses. “Eclipse Glasses” are being sold at various Lowe’s, Walmart, and other retail stores. The gift shop at Kaleideum North, formerly SciWorks, has been selling the glasses, but as of late this week they were completely sold out. They are hoping to have a new shipment coming in soon, so you may want to call them at 336-767-6730 ext. 1004 sometime next week to see if they have gotten them back in stock. NOTE: It’s important that you use the right types of lenses to protect your eyes. Look for eclipse glasses or handheld solar viewers that have been verified by an accredited testing lab to meet the ISO 12312-2 safety standard. You can read more about those guidelines and find a list of companies that sell them at eclipse.aas.org/resources/solar-filters. And more information about eye safety can be found on NASA’s Total Eclipse website, at eclipse2017.nasa.gov/safety.

SAM checked at his nearest Walmart and found glasses on sale for $1 from EclipseGlasses.com, which says their glasses conform to the ISO 12312-2 requirement. SOURCE: Ask Sam: Winston-Salem Journal https://goo.gl/iLFu7D

Head WEST to catch the ‘total eclipse’. Nine counties in western North Carolina – Cherokee, Clay, Graham, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Macon, Swain, and Transylvania – are in the ‘total’ eclipse path (when the moon fully covers the sun) on Monday, August 21, 2017. https://www.ourstate.com/rare-total-solar-eclipse-visible-in-western-north-carolina-on-august-21/