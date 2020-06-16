“For the LORD is a God of justice…” Isaiah 30:18
Social Justice Isn’t Justice?
You’ll see a lot of references to justice in the Bible, but you’ll never see the word “social” precede it. Why? Is it simply because social justice is a new cause that post dates the Bible? Or is it because social justice, by its very nature, is directly at odds with justice as the Bible defines it?
Prager University 5 minute video will help explain…
https://www.prageru.com/video/social-justice-isnt-justice/?fbclid=IwAR3YXwFuWjhSZ9QokdLEbv3BUW8Ql-oFEoAHnrCFJb201u29039k7_K9miE
